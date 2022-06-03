JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,885. JOANN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get JOANN alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.