JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,885. JOANN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.
In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
