JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.
JOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of JOANN stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 17,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. JOANN has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $261.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JOANN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
