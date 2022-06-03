JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 17,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. JOANN has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $261.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JOANN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.