John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will report $554.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $475.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $131.55. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

