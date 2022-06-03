John F. Carey Sells 1,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 163,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 217.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

