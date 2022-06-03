John F. Carey Sells 1,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 163,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.
About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.