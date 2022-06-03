John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

HEQ opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.