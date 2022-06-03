John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
HEQ opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.30.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
