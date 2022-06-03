John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
NYSE JHS opened at $12.33 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
