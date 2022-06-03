John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JHS opened at $12.33 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

