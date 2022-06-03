John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

HTY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

