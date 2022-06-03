John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

JHI stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

