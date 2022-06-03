John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 27,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.