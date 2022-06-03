John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 27,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.