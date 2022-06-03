John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.