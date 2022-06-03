John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.93.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
