John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
