John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

