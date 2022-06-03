John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

