John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 58,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
