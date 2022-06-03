John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 58,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.