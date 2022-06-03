John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HTD stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

