John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HTD stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.43.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
