John R. Rettig Sells 3,776 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BILL stock traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.16. 2,296,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

