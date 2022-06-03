Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.72) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

