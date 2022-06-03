Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 306.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APS traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.23. 16,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,377. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$113.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.11). Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.