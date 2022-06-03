Julie Whalen Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WSM traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.91. 1,374,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

