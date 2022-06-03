Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $37.12 on Friday. Kaman has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Kaman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.