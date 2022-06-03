KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBR’s first-quarter 2022 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings and revenues grew 29% and 17% year over year, respectively, given Government Solutions organic growth (up 21%), acquisitions and solid project execution. Its upbeat view for 2022 revenues, adjusted earnings per share, operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow is also encouraging. KBR’s determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions are encouraging. KBR’s solid backlog level (including award options) of $18.55 billion (as of Mar 31, 2022) highlights its underlying strength. Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry year to date. However, lower contribution from STS unit and uncertainty in the global market are concerning.”

Get KBR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in KBR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.