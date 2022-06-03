Kelly Lefferts Sells 8,087 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,565. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.