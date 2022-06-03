KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will report $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.80 million. KemPharm reported sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 million to $22.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.93 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $54.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.73 on Friday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in KemPharm by 207.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KemPharm by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

