Kerry S. Cole Sells 10,500 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

