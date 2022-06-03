Kevin Brian Cox Purchases 4,900 Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,511.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,442,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,426.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SURG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.52. 1,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,925. SurgePays, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

