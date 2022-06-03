KeyCorp Comments on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

