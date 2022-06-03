Kilroy Realty Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

NYSE:KRC opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 83,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

