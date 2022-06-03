Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

