KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $51,633.12 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88.

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.12. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

