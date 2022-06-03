Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

