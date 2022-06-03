Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.