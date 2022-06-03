Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Lands’ End stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

