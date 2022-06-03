Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Barclays cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.