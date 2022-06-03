Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.
Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
