Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.20. 27,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

