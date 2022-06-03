Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.36.

LB opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

