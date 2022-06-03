Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.