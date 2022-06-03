LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,488 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
