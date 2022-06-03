LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

LendingTree stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,768. The stock has a market cap of $783.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $228.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

