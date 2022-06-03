Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.98. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

