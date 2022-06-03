Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 156,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.