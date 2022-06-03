Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,728. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,444,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 101,036 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.