Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Underperform”

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

