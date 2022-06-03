Light & Wonder (LNW) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Light & Wonder to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Light & Wonder and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45% Light & Wonder Competitors -197.68% -61.00% -5.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion $371.00 million 13.13 Light & Wonder Competitors $1.69 billion -$31.94 million 19.30

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Light & Wonder and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder Competitors 419 2062 3039 66 2.49

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Light & Wonder’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder’s rivals have a beta of -7.54, meaning that their average share price is 854% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Majestic Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

