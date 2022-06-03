LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

