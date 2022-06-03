Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.84. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$19.58 and a one year high of C$165.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

