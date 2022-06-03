Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

LSPD stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

