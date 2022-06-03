Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Sells $613,600.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 586,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,760. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

