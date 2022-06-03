Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

