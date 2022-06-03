Lonza Group AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $59.86 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

