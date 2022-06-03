Loop Capital Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $10.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. JOANN has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 117.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.