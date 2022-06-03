Loop Capital Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $10.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. JOANN has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.22.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 117.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
