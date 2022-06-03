LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.
LTC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $49,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
