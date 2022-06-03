Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $427.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.15.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $302.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.